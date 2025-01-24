Ranking the 5 toughest games for the Timberwolves in February
We're already nearly a month through 2025 with the calendar flipping the page to February in just over a week. That's another month of Minnesota Timberwolves basketball, and there will be plenty of opportunities to catch them at home.
The Wolves have 13 games in February, eight of which will take place at Target Center in Minneapolis. The February slate features some exciting back to backs, tough matchups and plenty of compelling games for the local basketball club.
Here's a look at five of their toughest matchups as the caldenar flips to February:
5. Feb. 3 vs. Sacramento Kings
At 23-20 as of Thursday afternoon, the same record as the Wolves, the Kings aren't world beaters by any stretch of the imagination. But Minnesota and Sacramento are neck-and-neck in the playoff race and will be vying for a better seed down the stretch. The backcourt of De'Aaron Fox (25.6 points per game) and DeMar DeRozan (21.8), not to mention Domantas Sabonis (20.9) in the frontcourt, always presents tough challenges. The Wolves' matchups against the Kings so far this season have included a two-point win in the second game of the season, an overtime win in mid-November and an 11-point loss later on in November. These two teams tend to play competitive games. Expect another one in February.
4. Feb. 6 vs. Houston Rockets
While both games will be at Target Center, the Wolves will be playing on the second half of a back to back a night after hosting the Chicago Bulls. That's not exactly when you'd like to get the Rockets, who currently sit second in the Western Conference at 29-14. The Rockets are young and talented, featuring eight players that average double-digit scoring totals, led by Jalen Green (21.3 points per game). The two matchups between the two sides so far this season include a Wolves overtime loss in late November and a one-point Wolves win in late December. If the Wolves have juice on night two of the back to back, this could be another nail-biter against a rising Houston squad.
3. Feb. 13 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Western Conference-leading Thunder, who also are tied with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the NBA's best record, will also get the Wolves on the back end of a home back to back, and a night after the Wolves take on the Milwaukee Bucks. The Thunder have a young core and the likely MVP in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.0 points per game). The Wolves have three matchups against the Thunder in February, so it'll make for a brutal month with plenty of games against the NBA's best. The two teams have played just once this season on New Year's Eve, and the Wolves lost by eight points.
2. Feb. 10 at Cleveland Cavaliers
The Wolves couldn't outlast the Cavaliers in their first matchup of the season on Saturday, and they'll have to go on the road for their final matchup this year. There's no way around it, the Cavs are good. They move the ball incredibly well, they feature two talented bigs in Evan Mobley, who didn't play in the first matchup, and Jarrett Allen, and two high-scoring guards in Donovan Mitchell (23.2 points per game) and Darius Garland (21.2). The Wolves have just five road games in February, and this will be one of the toughest against a Cleveland team that's showing no signs of slowing down.
1. Feb. 24 at Thunder
To inject some variety we didn't include all three games against the Thunder and left out the one that takes place a day before this matchup at Target Center. Yep, the Wolves get back-to-back games against the Thunder, the second of which will come on the road. Oklahoma City will have to make the long trek too, and any way you slice it, it'll be a brutal game for both teams after what figures to be a battle the night before. Will the Wolves be able to keep up with the energy of a young Thunder team after traveling to take them on for a second night in a row? We'll find out on Feb. 24.