Ranking Western Conference starting lineups based on player impact ratings

Player Impact Estimates are an advanced stat that helps determine a player's value, though it can be highly debatable on a case-by-case basis.

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) controls the ball against Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the fourth quarter during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
With roster shakeups all over the Western Conference, it's time to dive into each team and rank them based on projected starting lineups with a focus on combined Player Impact Estimate (PIE) ratings. Why PIE? It's an advanced metric that is designed to help determine a player's all-around game, including defense.

Before we unveil the rankings, it should be noted that defensive stars like Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels, Oklahoma City's Lu Dort and Memphis' Dillon Brooks have some of the lowest PIE ratings of any projected starter in the West, so take these with a grain of salt because we all know that McDaniels, Dort and Brooks are extremely valuable to their respective team's success.

Ranking West starters by PIE, 1-14

The data shows that the Mavericks, with the addition of Klay Thompson to the starting lineup, has the most PIE points entering the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets, even with the loss of Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, come in at No. 2. The Lakers, led by big marks from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are No. 3

The Thunder are No. 4 thanks to a huge mark from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the addition of former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein. The Timberwolves, fresh off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, are way down at No. 7, which is clearly due to McDaniels' low PIE rating.

Take a look at the overall rankings and team-by-team profiles below.

Team

Total PIE

1. Dallas Mavericks

65.7

2. Denver Nuggets

64.1

3. Los Angeles Lakers

64.0

4. Oklahoma City Thunder

61.6

5. Phoenix Suns

60.3

6. New Orleans Pelicans

59.6

7. Minnesota Timberwolves

59.2

8. Sacramento Kings

58.5

9. Memphis Grizzlies

57.5

10. Utah Jazz

55.7

11. Los Angeles Clippers

54.9

12. Houston Rockets

53.3

13. Portland Trail Blazers

52.8

13. Golden State Warriors

51.4

14. San Antonio Spurs

47.2

Dallas Mavericks: 65.7 total PIE

Player

PIE

Luka Doncic

20.0

Kyrie Irving

14.4

Klay Thompson

9.0

PJ Washington

7.4

Daniel Gafford

14.9

Denver Nuggets: 64.1 total PIE

Player

PIE

Jamal Murray

13.7

Christian Braun

8.4

Michael Porter Jr.

10.6

Aaron Gordon

10.3

Nikola Jokic

21.1

Golden State Warriors: 51.4 total PIE

Player

PIE

Steph Curry

14.0

Buddy Hield

7.9

Andrew Wiggins

7.8

Jonathan Kuminga

10.9

Draymond Green

10.8

Houston Rockets: 53.3 total PIE

Player

PIE

Fred VanVleet

11.8

Jalen Green

11.1

Dillon Brooks

5.6

Jabari Smith

9.9

Alperen Sengun

14.9

Los Angeles Clippers: 54.9 total PIE

Player

PIE

James Harden

13.1

Terance Mann

7.1

Kawhi Leonard

15.4

Derrick Jones Jr.

6.8

Ivica Zubac

12.5

Los Angeles Lakers: 64.0 total PIE

Player

PIE

D'Angelo Russell

10.3

Austin Reaves

10.5

LeBron James

16.9

Rui Hachimura

9.5

Anthony Davis

16.8

Memphis Grizzlies: 57.5 total PIE

Player

PIE

Ja Morant

15.7

Marcus Smart

8.3

Desmond Bane

12.8

Vince Williams

9.6

Jaren Jackson Jr.

11.1

Minnesota Timberwolves: 59.2 total PIE

Player

PIE

Mike Conley

11.5

Anthony Edwards

14.5

Jaden McDaniels

5.6

Karl-Anthony Towns

14.0

Rudy Gobert

13.6

New Orleans Pelicans: 59.6 total PIE

Player

PIE

Dejounte Murray

12.2

CJ McCollum

11.8

Brandon Ingram

12.6

Zion Williamson

14.5

Daniel Theis

8.5

Oklahoma City Thunder: 61.6 total PIE

Player

PIE

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

18.7

Jalen Williams

12.3

Lu Dort

6.0

Chet Holmgren

13.3

Isaiah Hartenstein

11.3

Phoenix Suns: 60.3 total PIE

Player

PIE

Bradley Beal

10.6

Devin Booker

14.2

Grayson Allen

8.7

Kevin Durant

14.8

Jusuf Nurkic

12.0

Portland Trail Blazers: 52.8 total PIE

Player

PIE

Scoot Henderson

6.7

Anfernee Simons

11.1

Deni Avdija

10.9

Jerami Grant

10.0

Deandre Ayton

14.1

Sacramento Kings: 58.5 total PIE

Player

PIE

De'Aaron Fox

12.8

Kevin Huerter

7.7

DeMar DeRozan

12.9

Keegan Murray

8.2

Domantas Sabonis

16.9

San Antonio Spurs: 47.2 total PIE

Player

PIE

Chris Paul

11.6

Stephon Castle

N/A

Devin Vassell

11.2

Jeremy Sochan

8.2

Victor Wembanyama

16.2

Utah Jazz: 55.7 total PIE

Player

PIE

Keyonte George

8.1

Collin Sexton

12.0

Lauri Markkanen

13.6

John Collins

11.1

Walker Kessler

10.9

