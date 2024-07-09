Ranking Western Conference starting lineups based on player impact ratings
With roster shakeups all over the Western Conference, it's time to dive into each team and rank them based on projected starting lineups with a focus on combined Player Impact Estimate (PIE) ratings. Why PIE? It's an advanced metric that is designed to help determine a player's all-around game, including defense.
Before we unveil the rankings, it should be noted that defensive stars like Minnesota's Jaden McDaniels, Oklahoma City's Lu Dort and Memphis' Dillon Brooks have some of the lowest PIE ratings of any projected starter in the West, so take these with a grain of salt because we all know that McDaniels, Dort and Brooks are extremely valuable to their respective team's success.
Ranking West starters by PIE, 1-14
The data shows that the Mavericks, with the addition of Klay Thompson to the starting lineup, has the most PIE points entering the 2024-25 season. The Nuggets, even with the loss of Kentavius Caldwell-Pope, come in at No. 2. The Lakers, led by big marks from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are No. 3
The Thunder are No. 4 thanks to a huge mark from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the addition of former Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein. The Timberwolves, fresh off a trip to the Western Conference Finals, are way down at No. 7, which is clearly due to McDaniels' low PIE rating.
Take a look at the overall rankings and team-by-team profiles below.
Team
Total PIE
1. Dallas Mavericks
65.7
2. Denver Nuggets
64.1
3. Los Angeles Lakers
64.0
4. Oklahoma City Thunder
61.6
5. Phoenix Suns
60.3
6. New Orleans Pelicans
59.6
7. Minnesota Timberwolves
59.2
8. Sacramento Kings
58.5
9. Memphis Grizzlies
57.5
10. Utah Jazz
55.7
11. Los Angeles Clippers
54.9
12. Houston Rockets
53.3
13. Portland Trail Blazers
52.8
13. Golden State Warriors
51.4
14. San Antonio Spurs
47.2
Dallas Mavericks: 65.7 total PIE
Player
PIE
Luka Doncic
20.0
Kyrie Irving
14.4
Klay Thompson
9.0
PJ Washington
7.4
Daniel Gafford
14.9
Denver Nuggets: 64.1 total PIE
Player
PIE
Jamal Murray
13.7
Christian Braun
8.4
Michael Porter Jr.
10.6
Aaron Gordon
10.3
Nikola Jokic
21.1
Golden State Warriors: 51.4 total PIE
Player
PIE
Steph Curry
14.0
Buddy Hield
7.9
Andrew Wiggins
7.8
Jonathan Kuminga
10.9
Draymond Green
10.8
Houston Rockets: 53.3 total PIE
Player
PIE
Fred VanVleet
11.8
Jalen Green
11.1
Dillon Brooks
5.6
Jabari Smith
9.9
Alperen Sengun
14.9
Los Angeles Clippers: 54.9 total PIE
Player
PIE
James Harden
13.1
Terance Mann
7.1
Kawhi Leonard
15.4
Derrick Jones Jr.
6.8
Ivica Zubac
12.5
Los Angeles Lakers: 64.0 total PIE
Player
PIE
D'Angelo Russell
10.3
Austin Reaves
10.5
LeBron James
16.9
Rui Hachimura
9.5
Anthony Davis
16.8
Memphis Grizzlies: 57.5 total PIE
Player
PIE
Ja Morant
15.7
Marcus Smart
8.3
Desmond Bane
12.8
Vince Williams
9.6
Jaren Jackson Jr.
11.1
Minnesota Timberwolves: 59.2 total PIE
Player
PIE
Mike Conley
11.5
Anthony Edwards
14.5
Jaden McDaniels
5.6
Karl-Anthony Towns
14.0
Rudy Gobert
13.6
New Orleans Pelicans: 59.6 total PIE
Player
PIE
Dejounte Murray
12.2
CJ McCollum
11.8
Brandon Ingram
12.6
Zion Williamson
14.5
Daniel Theis
8.5
Oklahoma City Thunder: 61.6 total PIE
Player
PIE
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
18.7
Jalen Williams
12.3
Lu Dort
6.0
Chet Holmgren
13.3
Isaiah Hartenstein
11.3
Phoenix Suns: 60.3 total PIE
Player
PIE
Bradley Beal
10.6
Devin Booker
14.2
Grayson Allen
8.7
Kevin Durant
14.8
Jusuf Nurkic
12.0
Portland Trail Blazers: 52.8 total PIE
Player
PIE
Scoot Henderson
6.7
Anfernee Simons
11.1
Deni Avdija
10.9
Jerami Grant
10.0
Deandre Ayton
14.1
Sacramento Kings: 58.5 total PIE
Player
PIE
De'Aaron Fox
12.8
Kevin Huerter
7.7
DeMar DeRozan
12.9
Keegan Murray
8.2
Domantas Sabonis
16.9
San Antonio Spurs: 47.2 total PIE
Player
PIE
Chris Paul
11.6
Stephon Castle
N/A
Devin Vassell
11.2
Jeremy Sochan
8.2
Victor Wembanyama
16.2
Utah Jazz: 55.7 total PIE
Player
PIE
Keyonte George
8.1
Collin Sexton
12.0
Lauri Markkanen
13.6
John Collins
11.1
Walker Kessler
10.9