Referee assignments for Game 2 between Timberwolves and Mavericks

Game 2 officialls have been confirmed.

Tony Liebert

May 11, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA referee Zach Zarba (15) runs on the court during the second quarter of game three of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports
Zach Zarba (Crew Chief), Josh Tiven (Referee) and Mitchell Ervin (Umpire), will be the officials in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Friday.

The Timberwolves are combined 10-1 in the regular season with these officials and 2-1 in postseason.

The Mavericks are 7-7 in the regular season with any of these three officials, but 4-1 in the postseason.

Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT, broadcast live on TNT.

