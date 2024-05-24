Referee assignments for Game 2 between Timberwolves and Mavericks
Game 2 officialls have been confirmed.
Zach Zarba (Crew Chief), Josh Tiven (Referee) and Mitchell Ervin (Umpire), will be the officials in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals Friday.
The Timberwolves are combined 10-1 in the regular season with these officials and 2-1 in postseason.
The Mavericks are 7-7 in the regular season with any of these three officials, but 4-1 in the postseason.
Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals will tip off at 7:30 p.m. CT, broadcast live on TNT.
