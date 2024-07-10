Report: Anthony Edwards signs Adidas extension worth 'eight figures annually'
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has signed a multiyear contract extension with athletic apparel and footwear brand Adidas, according to NBA insider Shams Charania.
Edwards has been with Adidas since he came into the league in 2020. His first signature shoe line, the AE1, released in November 2023. They were reportedly a smash hit during the NBA season, becoming one of the highest-selling basketball shoes on the market.
Charanis reports that Edwards' new deal with Adidas will pay him "eight figures annually," which on top of his $42 million salary from the Timberwolves in 2024-25 will take him over the $50 million mark.
With the 2024 Paris Olympics taking place later this month, it will be a great opportunity for Edwards to showcase his shoes on a worldwide scale as he plays for Team USA.