Report: Cavaliers given permission to interview Micah Nori
The Cavaliers have been granted permission to interview the Timberwolves' top assistant, Micah Nori, for their open head coaching job, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Nori was brought into the limelight during Minnesota's playoff run, filling in for an injured Chris Finch. The pair collaboratively coached the team, but Nori was the one roaming the sidelines. He has since been mentioned for multiple open head coach roles, including the Los Angeles Lakers and now the Cavaliers.
He is a native of Middletown, Ohio, a town about 90 minutes away from Cleveland. He has been the Timberwolves' lead assistant since 2021 and really good friends with Finch since 2015. He has never been a head coach in the NBA and an opportunity to coach his hometown team could make a lot of sense.
According to the report, Cleveland also is expected to interview assistants Kenny Atkinson, James Borrego, Johnnie Bryant and Chris Quinn.