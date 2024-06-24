Report: Cavs pass on Wolves assistant Micah Nori for head coach job
The Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly hired Warriors assistant Kenny Atkinson as their next head coach, passing over Wolves assistant Micah Nori.
Nori had been one of several coaches to reportedly reach the in-person interview stage for the Cleveland job. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported earlier Monday the Cavs were deciding between Atkinson and Pelicans assistant James Borrego.
Nori remains in contention for the Detroit Pistons' head coaching vacancy. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported last week that the Pistons had received permission to interview Nori after Detroit fired Monty Williams after a dismal 14-68 season.
Nori, 50, was previously an assistant coach in Detroit before joining Chris Finch’s staff in Minneosta in 2021. Before his three-year stint in Detroit, Nori had roles on the Nuggets' staff and the Kings’ staff. He started his coaching career in Toronto in 2009.
Since joining the Wolves, Nori has filled in on the sideline on a number of occasions, including during the team’s playoff series against the Nuggets and Mavs after Finch suffered a torn patellar tendon in Game 4 against the Suns.