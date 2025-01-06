Report: Decision on Wolves sale 'not imminent,' likely still over a month away
The battle for ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx continues into the New Year.
It's been a tumultuous ownership dispute for the Timberwolves since current majority owner Glen Taylor called off the sale of the franchise to Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore in March, saying they didn't meet the deadlines for the purchase. Rodriguez and Lore have disputed that claim, kicking off an arbitration battle that's been ongoing ever since.
Lore and Rodriguez agreed to purchase the Timberwolves from Taylor for $1.5 billion in a multi-step process in 2021.
Discussing the arbitration situation with Dan Barreiro on KFXN-FM 100.3 on Monday, The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski said a decision on ownership is "not imminent." Krawczynski told Barreiro there's another face-to-face arbitration hearing scheduled in January, which will review testimony. The panel will have 30 days to make a ruling after that hearing.
That means a decision is likely to come in either late January or early February.