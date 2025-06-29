Report: Former Wolves guard investigated for allegations of NBA-related gambling
ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania broke significant news on Sunday, reporting that former Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is being investigated by the U.S. District Attorney’s office on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets.
Beasley was acquired by Minnesota at the 2020 trade deadline in a multi-team deal and he played for the for three total seasons before being dealt to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade. He has since emmerged as one of the best sixth-men in the NBA, averaging 16.3 points per game last season with the Pistons.
Beasley is an impeding free-agent, and he was projected to receive a lucrative contract from Detroit. The current investigation now puts all of that into question. Insider Marc Stein reported that the Pistons will now make a strong push to sign Wolves free agent guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is unlikely to return after Minnesota signed Julius Randle to a new contract.
This is a developing story.