All Timberwolves

Report: Former Wolves guard investigated for allegations of NBA-related gambling

Malik Beasley played for the Timberwolves from 2020-2022.

Tony Liebert

Jan 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Jan 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley (5) is defended by Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN's NBA Insider Shams Charania broke significant news on Sunday, reporting that former Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is being investigated by the U.S. District Attorney’s office on allegations of gambling related to NBA games and prop bets.

Beasley was acquired by Minnesota at the 2020 trade deadline in a multi-team deal and he played for the for three total seasons before being dealt to Utah in the Rudy Gobert trade. He has since emmerged as one of the best sixth-men in the NBA, averaging 16.3 points per game last season with the Pistons.

Related: Julius Randle signs new three-year contract to remain with Timberwolves

Beasley is an impeding free-agent, and he was projected to receive a lucrative contract from Detroit. The current investigation now puts all of that into question. Insider Marc Stein reported that the Pistons will now make a strong push to sign Wolves free agent guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker, who is unlikely to return after Minnesota signed Julius Randle to a new contract.

This is a developing story.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News