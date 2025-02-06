Report: Former Wolves on the move in Heat-Warriors blockbuster
Three former Minnesota Timberwolves are on the move.
The Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat are finalizing a blockbuster deal that will send former Wolves Andrew Wiggins to Miami, Kyle Anderson to the Toronto Raptors and Jimmy Butler to the Bay Area, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. Dennis Schroeder will be heading to the Utah Jazz in what's a multi-team trade. PJ Tucker will also be on his way to Miami.
Anderson played for the Wolves the past two seasons while Wiggins was in Minnesota from 2014-20. Butler played parts of two seasons in Minnesota in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Butler is also getting a two-year extension in Golden State worth $121 million, according to Charania.