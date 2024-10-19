Report: Keita Bates-Diop not seen at Wolves practice as cut-day looms
Keita Bates-Diop was not seen a Timberwolves practice today according to The Athletic's
Jon Krawczynski.
Teams are required to cut down their rosters to a max of 18 players before Tuesday's deadline. The Timberwolves currently have 19 players on their roster and Bates-Diop seems to be the odd-man out. Free agent P.J. Dozier is someone else who seems to be on the bubble.
There have been rumors of Bates-Diop possibly getting traded, so Minnesota could receive some compensation instead of straight-up releasing him, but nothing has been confirmed.
Last season, Bates-Diop spent time with the Nets and Suns averaging 3.7 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. The Timberwolves acquired him in their blockbuster trade this offseason with the Knicks, which sent Karl-Anthony Towns to New York
At 28 years old, the seven-year NBA veteran always had an outside shot to make Minnesota's final roster, but it looks like they will be going in a different direction. Minnesota will tip off its regular season campaign on Tuesday night against the Lakers on the road.