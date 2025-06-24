Report: Knicks interview Wolves assistant Micah Nori for head coaching job
Micah Nori is reportedly interviewing for the head coaching job with the New York Knicks.
That's the word Tuesday morning from ESPN's Shams Charania. He reports: "The New York Knicks are interviewing Minnesota Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for the team's head coaching job, sources tell ESPN. Now three candidates – Nori and two former head coaches Mike Brown and Taylor Jenkins – have done formal interviews for the Knicks' vacancy."
The Knicks have struck out on numerous attempts to allegedly trade for current NBA head coaches, including Chris Finch, whom the Timberwolves protected by reportedly declining to discuss a possible trade for him.
They also reportedly attempted to discuss trades for Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks), Ime Udoka (Houston Rockets), Billy Donovan (Chicago Bulls), and Quinn Snyder (Atlanta Hawks).
Nori, 51, has been the Timberwolves' lead assistant since Finch was hired as head coach in 2021. Whenever Finch has missed games in recent years, Nori has served as the interim, including walking the sidelines in last year's playoffs when Finch suffered a torn patellar tendon.
Nori is well-respected around the league and has been considered for multiple head coaching vacancies in recent years, including interviewing with the Phoenix Suns this offseason, though he was reportedly not among finalists for the job.