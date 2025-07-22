All Timberwolves

Report: Knicks receive permission to interview Wolves' assistant

New York is expected to interview one of Minnesota's top assistants for Mike Brown's staff.

Tony Liebert

Oct 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) chats with assistant coach Pablo Prigioni before a game against the Utah Jazz at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) chats with assistant coach Pablo Prigioni before a game against the Utah Jazz at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images / Nick Wosika-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Knicks have received permission to interview longtime Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, according to Knicks insider Ian Begley.

Related: Report: Wolves quickly shut down Lakers' interest in Donte DiVincenzo trade

Prigioni played for the Knicks from 2012-15. After wrapping up his professional basketball career in 2017, he transitioned into coaching. He joined Minnesota's staff in 2019, and he's been in charge of the offense since 2020.

At 48 years old, he has become one of the Wolves' top assistant coaches. Micah Nori is known to be the defensive guru and Prigioni leads the offensive side. He also coaches the Argentina national team.

New York hired Mike Brown as its head coach this offseason to replace Tom Thibodeau. Prigioni's connection to the franchise makes it seem like a possibility he could look to move, so it's a situation worth monitoring.

Wolves news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News