Report: Knicks receive permission to interview Wolves' assistant
The Knicks have received permission to interview longtime Timberwolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni, according to Knicks insider Ian Begley.
Prigioni played for the Knicks from 2012-15. After wrapping up his professional basketball career in 2017, he transitioned into coaching. He joined Minnesota's staff in 2019, and he's been in charge of the offense since 2020.
At 48 years old, he has become one of the Wolves' top assistant coaches. Micah Nori is known to be the defensive guru and Prigioni leads the offensive side. He also coaches the Argentina national team.
New York hired Mike Brown as its head coach this offseason to replace Tom Thibodeau. Prigioni's connection to the franchise makes it seem like a possibility he could look to move, so it's a situation worth monitoring.