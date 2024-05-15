Report: Lakers receive permission to interview Wolves' Micah Nori
Wolves assistant coach Micah Nori's profile continues skyrocket.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarwoski, the Lakers have secured permission to interview Nori for their vacant head coaching job.
Los Angeles parted ways with Darvin Ham after just two seasons in charge. The Lakers went 90-74 under Ham and made it to the Western Conference finals last season. They were bounced by the Nuggets in the first round of this year's playoffs.
Nori has been the lead assistant coach for the Wolves since the 2021-2022 season. Before joining Minnesota he was the lead assistant for the Detroit Pistons, after previous assistant roles in Denver, Sacramento and Toronto.
The 50-year-old Middletown, Ohio native has been patrolling the sidelines for the Wolves in the team's second-round series with the Nuggets since head coach Chris Finch suffered a patellar tendon injury, which has forced Finch to remain seated during games.
On Tuesday, Nori was not listed by The Athletic's Shams Charania as one of L.A.'s "leading candidates" for the job.