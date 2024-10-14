Report: Lonzo Ball expected to make NBA return against Wolves on Wednesday
It’s been over two years since Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball has played in an NBA game.
It sounds like the Timberwolves will be the first team he faces in his return.
According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Ball is expected to make his long-awaited return to the court during Wednesday’s preseason game between the Timberwolves and Bulls in at the United Center in Chicago.
Ball has been battling issues with his left knee over the last two seasons, who underwent a rare double cartilage transplant and a meniscus transplant as part of his recovery process.
Julius Randle, who has been recovering from last season’s shoulder surgery, could also be making his Wolves debut on Wednesday. Coach Chris Finch has said Randle will make his debut this week with the Wolves having games against the Bulls on Wednesday in Chicago and the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at home at Target Center in Minneapolis.
Ball, 26 years old and a former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, has averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game across five NBA seasons.