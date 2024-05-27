All Timberwolves

Report: Mavs' Dereck Lively II ruled out for Game 4

Lively sustained a neck injury in the second quarter of Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

May 26, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (2) leaves the court after an injury in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game three of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas rookie big man Dereck Lively II will not play in Tuesday's Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Lively suffered a neck sprain in the second quarter of Game 3 between the Mavs and Wolves. The rookie had to be assisted off the court and didn't return Sunday night.

TNT's Chris Haynes reported Monday that the Mavs have ruled Lively out for a potential Game 4 sweep of the Wolves.

Lively earned a Second Team All-Rookie selection this season and has averaged 9.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in the first three games of the Western Conference Finals. Dallas holds a 3-0 lead over the Wolves in the best-of-seven series.

Minnesota will hope to avoid the four-game sweep Tuesday, with tipoff set for around 7:40 p.m. CT in Dallas.

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

