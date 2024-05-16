Timberwolves' Mike Conley in for Game 6 against Nuggets
Conley's return could be critical as Minnesota looks to force a Game 7.
Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley is in for Thursday night's Game 6 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets, coach Chris Finch said pregame.
Conley was listed as questionable ahead of the game due to a right soleus strain. Conley had missed th Timberwolves' Game 5 loss due to the injury, which was then called right Achilles soreness.
Conley was listed as back in the starting lineup for the pivotal Game 6.
With their backs against the wall, Conley's presence will be crucial for the Timberwolves. The Wolves are facing a 3-2 series deficit, facing elimination at home Thursday night at Target Center. Conley's steadying presence will certainly come into play if it's a close game down the stretch.
