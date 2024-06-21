Report: Pistons to interview Minnesota's Micah Nori for head coach job
The Pistons have reportedly received permission to interview Wolves assistant Micah Nori for their vacant head coach opening, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Detroit parted ways with Monty Williams Wednesday, following a disastrous 14-68 season. Nori was immediately linked with the opening due to his previous experience in Detroit. The 50-year-old is also being sought out by the Cavaliers for their vacant head coach role, reaching the in-person interview phase.
Before joining Chris Finch's staff in Minnesota, Nori spent three seasons as Dwayne Casey's assistant for the Pistons. Nori has also spent time as an assistant for the Nuggets, Kings and Raptors since beginning his coaching career in 2009.
Nori has filled in for Finch on the Wolves' sideline, including for the Wolves' playoff series this year against the Nuggets and Mavs after Finch suffered a torn patellar tendon in Game 4 of Minnesota's first-round sweep of the Suns.