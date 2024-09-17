Report: Sachin Gupta leaving Timberwolves for role with Chelsea
Timberwolves executive vice president of basketball operations Sachin Gupta is leaving his position to take a role with the Premier League club Chelsea, according to a report from The Athletic.
Gupta has been with the Timberwolves since 2019. As part of his role, he provides specialized knowledge of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and team analytics. When former president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas — who hired Sachin in 2019 — was fired in 2021, Gupta served as interim president of basketball operations until the Timberwolves hired Tim Connelly in 2022.
Gupta has been an important part of the Timberwolves’ rise back to prominence.
Prior to his Wolves tenure, Gupta served as a special advisor to Daryl Morey for the Houston Rockets from 2006-13, was a consultant and vice president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers from 2014-16 and was assistant general manager of the Detroit Pistons from 2018-19.
Gupta also previously worked for ESPN and created the “NBA Trade Machine,” which allows anyone to simulate NBA trades while adhering to salary-cap and Collective Bargaining Agreement rules.