Report: Spurs' Gregg Popovich 'suffered a health issue' before Timberwolves game
Concern over the wellbeing of San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, 75, is growing after ESPN's Shams Charania reported that Popovich will be away from the team due to a "health issue" that he suffered before Saturday night's game between the Spurs and Timberwolves.
"San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich suffered a health issue before Saturday’s game and assistant Mitch Johnson is expected to be the interim head coach for indefinite period, including Monday vs. Clippers and Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell ESPN," Charania announced in a post on X.
Johnson, who coached the Spurs to a 113-103 win over Minnesota, said he learned that he would be the acting head coach about 2 1/2 hours before Saturday's game started.
“He’s not feeling well,” Johnson said afterward. “This has happened before. I think everybody’s just always got to be ready for the next man up. We’ve had it with injuries and sometimes people get sick or don’t feel well or things come up in life. He’s just not feeling well.”
The Spurs have not confirmed Charania's report and no information about the "health issue" has been released.
The Timberwolves, meanwhile, host the Charlotte Hornets Monday and then face the Bulls and Blazers in a road/home back-to-back Thursday and Friday.