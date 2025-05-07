Report: Steph Curry has Grade 1 hamstring strain, will miss Game 2 against Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry has a Grade 1 left hamstring strain and will miss Game 2 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Curry left in the second quarter of Tuesday night's Game 1 with the left hamstring strain and did not return. Based on the nature of the injury, it seemed unlikely he'd play in Game 2, and his status for the remainder of the series remains in doubt as well. A Grade 1 hamstring strain is less severe, however, it still typically requires a one-to-two week recovery time. The best case scenario for very mild strains is less than a week, but there is only a one-day break between Games 1 and 2.
According to Charania, Curry has never had a strained muscle in his career, so this will be new territory for the guard. That makes the timeline even murkier as the series presses on. It's a huge blow for the Warriors, who will now be without their leading playoff scorer in Curry, who's averaging 22.6 points per game this postseason, for at the very least the next game.
But it's likely longer. Curry is expected to be out through at least Game 4, according to Charania.
Curry is also second on the team in assists per game (5.1) and third in rebounds (5.3) in the playoffs.
Since acquiring Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, Curry has missed only two games and the Warriors went 1-1 in those matchups. They were able to pull out the Game 1 upset over the Wolves despite missing Curry the entirety of the second half, and they'll be forced to try and build on those Curry-free minutes for an uncertain period of time going forward.
The Wolves and Warriors tip off for Game 2 at 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday at Target Center in Minneapolis.