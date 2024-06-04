Report: Tim Connelly expected to stay in Minnesota on restructured deal
Tim Connelly, the Timberwolves' President of Basketball Operations is expected to remain with the franchise on a restructured deal, according to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania on Monday.
Part-owners Marc Lore and Alex Rodriguez lured Connelly away from the Nuggets in 2022, and he was reportedly given a 5-year, $40 million contract at the time. He notably traded for Rudy Gobert only a few weeks later.
After helping Denver and Minnesota become two of the best franchises in the Western Conference, he has become one of the most respected personnel decision-makers in the league. This offseason, he was rumored as a possible candidate to join the Pistons' front office, but they ultimately went in a different direction.
Charania's report mentioned how Connelly has an opt-out in his contract for this offseason, but he is "expected to end up in a restructured deal, a renegotiated deal."
"Whether it's Glen Taylor, Alex Rodriguez or Marc Lore, they understand his market value has gone up," Charania said. "He helped architect the team that won it in Denver, and then this team in Minnesota has become a championship contender.
The report mentions that he expects Connelly to receive a raise. Most top-end executives are receiving around $10-15 million annually, so his current $8 million salary will likely get a bump next season. The franchise's current owner dispute will obviously make negotiating a contract a little more difficult, but it seems like all parties involved are interested in running it back.