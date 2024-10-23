Report: Timberwolves agree to three-year, $110 million extension with Rudy Gobert
The Timberwolves and center Rudy Gobert have agreed to a three-year, $110 million contract extension, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania, that keeps the four-time Defensive Player of the Year in Minnesota through 2027-28.
With the extension, Gobert is declining his $46.6 million player option for next season, according to Charania, who also reported that Gobert will have a player option in the last year of the deal — the 2027-28 season. Overall, Gobert's contract now runs for four years and $153 million, according to Charania. Reducing Gobert's cap hit next season gives the Wolves —who are above the second apron this year — more flexibility to make changes going forward.
Charania also reported the deal includes a trade kicker, which would require the Wolves to pay Gobert more if they traded him.
Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season for the Timberwolves, helping the team to the league's top-ranked defense and winning his fourth Defensive Player of the Year Award.
For his 12-year career, Gobert has averages of 12.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game.
Gobert will now be sticking around Minnesota for the foreseeable future.