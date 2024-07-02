Report: Timberwolves dealing Kyle Anderson to Warriors
The Timberwolves agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with the Golden State Warriors Tuesday that will send Kyle Anderson to the Bay Area for a pick swap and cash, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski reported that Anderson will get a three-year, $27 million deal with the Warriors, while the Timberwolves will get a future second-round pick swap and cash in exchange for the forward.
Anderson, 30, was a key piece of the Timberwolves rotation last season, playing in 79 games, including 10 starts. Anderson averaged 6.4 points, 4.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 22.6 minutes per game. Anderson is a jack-of-all-trades who can play just about any position on the floor.
The Timberwolves wanted to keep Anderson around for another year, but that prospect became less and less likely due to them already being over the second apron of the luxury tax. The Wolves also saw Monte Morris depart in free agency Tuesday, but they did draft a pair of players — Rob Dillingham and Terrence Shannon Jr. — who figure to make an immediate impact and help fill those voids.