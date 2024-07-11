Report: Timberwolves give final two-way contract to Daishen Nix
The Timberwolves have signed guard Daishen Nix to a two-way contract, according to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto.
Nix is the third and final member of the Timberwolves with a two-way contract, joining guard Jaylen Clark and center Jesse Edwards. All three are on Minnesota's Summer League roster and will debut Friday at 4 p.m. against the New Orleans Pelicans. The game will be televised on ESPN2.
Barring any trades –– have you seen the latest Knicks-KAT rumor? –– the 2024-25 roster might be set. As Dane Moore notes, the Wolves now have 14 players on standard contracts and although they are allowed 15, adding anyone else would push them even higher into the luxury tax threshold.
Point guards: Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, PJ Dozier, Daishen Nix
Shooting guards: Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jaylen Clark
Small forwards: Jaden McDaniels, Joe Ingles, Terrence Shannon Jr., Josh Minott
Power forwards: Karl-Anthony Towns, Naz Reid, Leonard Miller
Centers: Rudy Gobert, Luka Garza, Jesse Edwards