Report: Timberwolves' Julius Randle likely to return from injury Sunday night
- Randle has missed the last 13 games with a groin strain.
- Minnesota went 5-8 without Randle in March.
After a month sidelined with a groin strain, the Minnesota Timberwolves should have Julius Randle back in the lineup Sunday night when they visit the Phoenix Suns.
That's the word from NBA insider Chris Haynes, who reported Sunday morning that Randle "intends to make his return" Sunday night. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CT and will be nationally televised on ESPN.
Randle has missed the past 13 games—all of March—after suffering a groin strain Jan. 30.
Minnesota went 5-8 in those 13 contests, which were further hampered by injuries to Donte DiVincenzo (toe) and Rudy Gobert (back spasms). DiVincenzo returned to the lineup on Thursday but Gobert will miss his fifth consecutive game Sunday.
Anthony Edwards is also questionable for Sunday's game due to calf soreness, though he was also questionable for Minnesota's game Thursday against the Lakers and he wound up playing (and getting ejected and suspended for Friday night's loss to the Jazz).