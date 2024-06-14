Report: Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert have 'mutual interest' in extension
One of the most interesting storylines this summer could be the contract of Rudy Gobert.
Gobert, an 11-year NBA veteran who turns 32 later this month, is due to make $43 million next season before he has the ability to accept or decline a player option worth $46 million ahead of the 2025-26 season.
According to KSTP-TV's Darren Wolfson, Gobert and the Timberwolves have "mutual interest" in working out a contract extension.
"Will they extend Rudy Gobert in July? I'm told there's mutual interest on that front, so when thinking about the books a year out, that's one thing the Wolves could do," Wolfson said Thursday on Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd.
"Rudy, don't exercise your player option, let's rip that up, let's extend you," Wolfson continued, speaking from the team's perspective. "You can structure the contract to save some money short term. Hey, Rudy would love to have some security, ages 33, 34, perhaps even his age-35 season."
Gobert averaged 14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks en route to winning his fourth career Defensive Player of the Year award and helping Minnesota become the No. 1 defensive team in the NBA in 2023-24.