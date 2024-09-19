Report: Timberwolves sign college basketball star ahead of training camp
Timberwolves training camp tips off in less than two weeks and according to HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto, Minnesota is signing former San Diego State forward Jaedon LeDee to an Exhibit 10 contract.
LeDee played on the Timberwolves Summer League roster, where he averaged 2.6 points in only 9.8 minutes per game. In his last season of college basketball (2023-24) at San Diego State, he averaged 21.4 points and 8.4 rebounds on 56/44.4/73.4 shooting splits. He was a second-team All-American and earned the Karl Malone Award for being voted the top power forward in the country.
An Exhibit 10 contract is a one-year deal on the NBA's minimum salary, and it's essentially a training camp deal with the potential for a player like LeDee to end up on Minnesota's G-League affiliate, the Iowa Wolves. LeDee joins big man Eugene Omoruyi, point guard Skylar Mays and guard Chasson Randle as players that the Timberwolves have signed to Exhibit 10 deals before camp.
LeDee is the only rookie of the bunch and he's the youngest at 25 years old. Listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, he has intriguing traits for a long-term prospect at the forward position.