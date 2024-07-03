Report: Timberwolves sign veteran sharpshooter Joe Ingles
It only took the Timberwolves about 24 hours to find Kyle Anderson's replacement. On Wednesday, the Wolves reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran sharpshooter Joe Ingles, who shot 43.5% from 3-point range in 68 games with the Orlando Magic in 2023-24.
Ingles, who turns 37 in October, is effectively the replacement for Anderson, who was sent to the Warriors in a sign-and-trade deal on Wednesday. Anderson played 22.6 minutes per game off Minnesota's bench this past season and shot 22.8% from 3.
Ingles averaged a shade over 17 minutes per game so the early thinking in Minnesota might be to fill Anderson's minutes with a combination of Ingles and rookie first-round pick Terrence Shannon Jr. The potential depth chart might look something like this...
Position
Starter
Backup
Depth
PG
Mike Conley
Rob Dillingham
TBD
SG
Anthony Edwards
Nickeil Alexander-Walker
Jaylen Clark
SF
Jaden McDaniels
Joe Ingles
Terrence Shannon Jr.
PF
Karl-Anthony Towns
Josh Minott
Leonard Miller
C
Rudy Gobert
Naz Reid
Luka Garza
Ingles is now reunited with Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr., whom he played alongside in Utah for three seasons from 2019 to 2022.