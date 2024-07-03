All Timberwolves

Report: Timberwolves sign veteran sharpshooter Joe Ingles

The lefty shot 43.5% from deep last season.

Joe Nelson

Mar 3, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Joe Ingles (7) looks to pass against Detroit Pistons guard Evan Fournier (31) during the second half at KIA Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports / Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports
It only took the Timberwolves about 24 hours to find Kyle Anderson's replacement. On Wednesday, the Wolves reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with veteran sharpshooter Joe Ingles, who shot 43.5% from 3-point range in 68 games with the Orlando Magic in 2023-24.

Ingles, who turns 37 in October, is effectively the replacement for Anderson, who was sent to the Warriors in a sign-and-trade deal on Wednesday. Anderson played 22.6 minutes per game off Minnesota's bench this past season and shot 22.8% from 3.

Ingles averaged a shade over 17 minutes per game so the early thinking in Minnesota might be to fill Anderson's minutes with a combination of Ingles and rookie first-round pick Terrence Shannon Jr. The potential depth chart might look something like this...

Position

Starter

Backup

Depth

PG

Mike Conley

Rob Dillingham

TBD

SG

Anthony Edwards

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Jaylen Clark

SF

Jaden McDaniels

Joe Ingles

Terrence Shannon Jr.

PF

Karl-Anthony Towns

Josh Minott

Leonard Miller

C

Rudy Gobert

Naz Reid

Luka Garza

Ingles is now reunited with Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley Jr., whom he played alongside in Utah for three seasons from 2019 to 2022.

