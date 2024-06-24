Wolves, Chris Finch agree to four-year extension
The Timberwolves and head coach Chris Finch have agreed to a multi-year extension. The Minnesota Timberwolves confirmed the extension but did not release details of the deal.
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the deal is a four-year extension that will keep Finch in Minnesota through the 2027-28 season.
"I'd like to thank Glen, Becky, and the entire organization for their continued support and commitment to me and the team," Finch said in a press release on the team's website. "I'm proud of the way we've been able to establish a great culture here with the Timberwolves and I look forward to continuing to lead this organization and make our fans proud."
Finch guided the Timberwolves to their first conference finals appearance in 20 years this season. Minnesota finished third in the West with a 56-26 record.
“Chris is a wonderful coach, and an even better person,” President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly said Monday. “We are thrilled that he is being rewarded with a well-earned extension. Under his guidance the team has improved every year, he’s the perfect leader for our organization.”
Since taking over midway through the 2020-21 season, the Wolves have a 160-127 record under Finch. His .557 winning percentage is the best in franchise history. Minnesota have been to the playoffs each of the past three seasons.