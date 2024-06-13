Report: Wolves' Micah Nori to interview in person for Cavs head coaching job
Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori will be interviewing for the vacant Cleveland Cavaliers head coaching position in person this week, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.
The Cavaliers will have at least three candidates for the position in Cleveland this week, per Yahoo Sports, including Nori, New Orleans Pelicans associate head coach James Borrego and Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson.
The Cavs are reportedly still interviewing candidates via Zoom, too.
Nori was brought in by Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch to be the team’s lead assistant in 2021. The two previously worked together with the Denver Nuggets. Nori has filled in for Finch in the interim, such as during the season when Finch was ill for a game against the Cavaliers.
Nori also handled the sideline duties for the Timberwolves during this postseason after Finch suffered a torn patellar tendon during their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns. Nori has an impressive NBA resume that now includes being the lead assistant for a Timberwolves team that reached its first Western Conference finals in 20 years this past season.
Nori has been an NBA assistant in 2009. Before joining the Timberwolves in 2021, he had previous stints with the Toronto Raptors, Sacramento Kings, Nuggets and Detroit Pistons.