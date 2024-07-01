Report: Wolves re-sign Luka Garza to a two-year contract
Rather than seeing if the grass could be greener with another team, free-agent center Luka Garza is re-signing with the Minnesota Timberwolves and ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says it is a two-year deal.
Garza averaged about five minutes of playing time in the 28 games that he got on the court with the Timberwolves in 2023-24. He averaged 4.0 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 62.8% from the field.
The 25-year-old former All-American from the Iowa Hawkeyes has proved to be too good for the G League, yet not quite good enough for an expanded role on a Timberwolves team that is deep with bigs, including Rudy Gobert, Karl-Anthony Towns and Naz Reid.
Garza played three games in the G League last season and averaged 36.7 points and 12.3 rebounds. In nine games with the Iowa Wolves in 2022-23 he averaged 29.8 points and 9.2 rebounds.