Report: Wolves sign 4-year NBA veteran to training camp deal
The Timberwolves have added veteran Chasson Randle to the roster ahead of NBA training camps opening on Oct. 1. According to a report from NBA insider Michael Scotto, the Timberwolves signed Randle to an Exhibit 10 deal earlier this week.
Randle is a 31-year-old, 6-foot-2 guard who played last season overseas with AEK Athens. He has four years of NBA experience and he now has a chance to earn a roster spot with the Wolves next month at training camp.
Last season in the top league in Greece, he averaged 10.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 44.2/36.9/83.0 shooting splits. He played 25 minutes per contest in 26 games.
After a four-year college career at Stanford, he played for the 76ers, Knicks, Wizards, Warriors and Magic across four seasons. His career NBA averages are 5.7 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists on 40.1/36.1/79.9 shooting splits. He's played 119 total games in the league and started seven.
Randle is a long shot to make the regular season roster, but the Timberwolves are looking for guard depth behind Mike Conley Jr., Rob Dillingham, PJ Dozier and Daishen Nix, so with a good preseason there might be an outside shot for him to earn a guaranteed deal.