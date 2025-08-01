All Timberwolves

Report: Wolves sign free agent Johnny Juzang to one-year deal

Minnesota has made a late free agent signing.

Tony Liebert

Mar 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Johnny Juzang (33) reacts to making a three-point shot against the Houston Rockets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Timberwolves have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent Johnny Juzang, according to Shams Charania.

After begining his college career at Kentucky, Juzang developed into a star at UCLA. He led the Bruins to the Final Four in 2021 as an 11-seed, and he averaged over 15 points per game in his two seasons with the Bruins. He surprisingly went undrafted in 2022, but caught on with the Utah Jazz.

He has played 102 games over three seasons in Utah, and he most recently averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game in 2024-25. He started 18 games and averaged 19.8 minutes per game.

Standing at 6-foot-5, he's a career 36.3% three-point shooter on 4.5 attempts per game. He's only 24 years old, and it's a low-risk, one-year deal for the Wolves. The specifics of the deal are unknown, but Juzang will now get a chance to compete for a role at training camp with Minnesota this fall.

