Report: Wolves to be featured on Christmas Day for foreseeable future
The magical 2023-24 season has ended for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the future is bright and the starpower of Anthony Edwards could yield big-time attention from the national media going forward.
Brian Windhorst, ESPN's esteemed NBA insider, told FOX9's Ahmad Hicks Thursday that Minnesota could be featured on Christmas Day games for the foreseeable future – an honor that is typically reserved for the NBA's best and most popular teams and players.
First off, clear your Christmas Days, Ant Edwards is going to be a Christmas Day feature for the foreseeable future," said Windhorst.
"You think so?" Hicks responded. "I know so," Windhorst said.
Dec. 25 games this past season featured five games: Mavericks-Suns, 76ers-Heat, Celtics-Lakers, Nuggets-Warriors and Knicks-Bucks.