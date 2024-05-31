All Timberwolves

Report: Wolves to be featured on Christmas Day for foreseeable future

Anthony Edwards is bringing big-time attention to Minnesota.

Joe Nelson

Dec 19, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; In the final home game before Christmas, Minnesota Timberwolves mascot Crunch dresses as Santa and his aides as elves as they deliver t-shirts to fans at the game with the Dallas Mavericks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
The magical 2023-24 season has ended for the Minnesota Timberwolves, but the future is bright and the starpower of Anthony Edwards could yield big-time attention from the national media going forward.

Brian Windhorst, ESPN's esteemed NBA insider, told FOX9's Ahmad Hicks Thursday that Minnesota could be featured on Christmas Day games for the foreseeable future – an honor that is typically reserved for the NBA's best and most popular teams and players.

First off, clear your Christmas Days, Ant Edwards is going to be a Christmas Day feature for the foreseeable future," said Windhorst.

"You think so?" Hicks responded. "I know so," Windhorst said.

Dec. 25 games this past season featured five games: Mavericks-Suns, 76ers-Heat, Celtics-Lakers, Nuggets-Warriors and Knicks-Bucks.

