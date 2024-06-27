Report: Wolves to trade Wendell Moore Jr. and No. 37 pick to Pistons
The Timberwolves are trading Wendell Moore Jr. and the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
Minnesota selected Moore in the first round of the 2022 NBA draft with the No. 26 overall pick. He struggled to catch on with the team, averaging only 1.1 points, 0.6 rebounds and 0.4 assists in 54 career games. But only 22 years old with potential, he now has a chance to find a role in Detroit.
The Wolves are also trading the No. 37 pick as well, but receiving the No. 53 in return, according to insider Jon Krawczynski.
Given their cap situation, this seems like a money-saving deal, but they will still have an opportunit to add a prospect on Thursday afternoon in Round 2 of the 2024 NBA Draft.