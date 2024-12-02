Rob Dillingham questionable with sprained ankle for Wolves-Lakers
Timberwolves rookie guard Rob Dillingham is questionable with a sprained ankle for Monday night's game against the Lakers according to the team.
With Mike Conley Jr. out of the lineup for nearly two weeks, Dillingham's role began to grow in the second half of November, but he logged a DNP - coach's decision in the team's last game against the Clippers, which was Conley's second game back.
It's clear that Dillingham has still not earned a consistent role in the Wolves' rotation when they're fully healthy. He played six minutes in Conley's first game back and then zero in his second. There has been no news about the severity of his ankle sprain, but the fact that he's still questionable makes it seem like something that is not severe. He's averaged 3.8 points and 1.5 assists in the 11 games that he has played this season.
Veteran Joe Ingles is out for their matchup against the Lakers with a left soleus strain, but he has not played since Nov. 17 against the Suns. Monday's game will tip-off at 7 p.m. CT at the Target Center.