Rookie Rob Dillingham impresses in Summer League finale
Despite winning three of their first four Summer League games, the Timberwolves failed to qualify for the four-team playoff, resulting in a final consolation game on Sunday against the Magic. Without Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jaylen Clark, they were able to come out on top 115-100.
The Wolves jumped out to a big lead early with a 36-20 first-quarter performance, led by the eighth overall pick in this summer's draft, point guard Rob Dillingham. The 19-year-old from Kentucky University lit up the Magic with 14 points in the first half and he wound up stuffing the stat sheet with 25 points and 12 assists.
Dillingham was electirc, making 11-fo-18 shots including 3-of-7 from 3-point range. It was far and away his best performance of Minnesota's five games in Las Vegas and it provided a glimpse of his potential to become the future starting point guard for the Timberwolves.
Josh Minott added 19 points and Leonard Miller scored 20 as the Wolves finished 4-1 in Summer League action.