Rudy Gobert, Andrew Nembhard ejected from Wolves-Pacers in third quarter

Gobert shoved Nembhard, who threw the basketball at him to kick off a scrum Monday night.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert walks out to play the Orlando Magic before a game at Target Center in Minneapolis on March 14, 2025.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard were ejected from Monday night's game at Target Center in Minneapolis after Gobert was whistled for a Flagrant 2 foul and Nembhard picked up his second technical foul during a sequence that resulted in a bit of a scrum between the two teams and a lengthy review.

Nembhard drove into Mike Conley and Gobert shoved him under the basket after which Nembhard threw the basketball at Gobert, kicking off the scrum between the two teams. Play was stopped for several minutes as the officials went to the video review and ultimately determined Gobert committed a Flagrant 2 foul and Nembhard the tech for throwing the ball.

Gobert finished his night with three points and six rebounds. Nembhard had 12 points and three assists.

The game between the Wolves and Pacers was still in progress at the time of publication.

