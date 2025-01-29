All Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert confirms 'big metal piece' almost crushed him at Target Center

Gobert was nearly hit by a large piece of metal that fell from the ceiling at Target Center.

Jan 27, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves mascot Crunch holds an umbrella over center Rudy Gobert (27) during his interview after a game with the Atlanta Hawks at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Is Rudy Gobert lucky to be alive?

That might be a bit of a stretch, but he was almost struck by a big piece of metal that fell from above during the Timberwolves-Hawks game inside Target Center on Monday night.

Gobert, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the win, was walking back towards the bench at the end of the first quarter when a large object came crashing to the hardwood from above. It narrowly missed Gobert, who described it during a postgame radio interview as a "big metal piece."

"I almost got hit," Gobert said during an interview with Alan Horton on the Timberwolves Radio Network. "Two steps in front and I was probably going to the emergency room."

Gobert and the Timberwolves face the Phoenix Suns on the road Wednesday. The game tips off at 8:10 p.m. CT.

