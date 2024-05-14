Rudy Gobert fined $75k for 'inappropriate and unprofessional' gesture in Game 4
Rudy Gobert has been fined $75,000 by the NBA after he flashed a "money sign" during Game 4 against the Denver Nuggets.
Gobert made another gesture with both of his hands in Game 4 Sunday, prompting the fine, with the NBA saying the punishment is for "making an inappropriate and unprofessional gesture that questions the integrity of the league and its game officials,"
The Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray was fined $100,000 for flashing a money sign, throwing a heat pack onto the court, and throwing a towel towards a referee during Game 2 of the Wolves-Nuggets series.
It's the second time Gobert has been fined for displaying a money sign this season. He was fined $100,000 for a nearly identical gesture in a March 8 regular season game.
In its announcement, the NBA said the latest fine "takes into account Gobert’s history of improper conduct toward game officials."
The Nuggets and Wolves meet for Game 5 in Denver Tuesday evening, with tip off set for 9:30 p.m. Central.