Rudy Gobert, Jaden McDaniels earn NBA All-Defensive Team honors
Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels have been named to the NBA All-Defensive teams, Gobert earning First Team honors and McDaniels making the Second Team.
Gobert was a lock to be on the First Team after winning his fourth career Defensive Player of the Year award. McDaniels was more of a question after he was snubbed from the All-Defensive teams following the 2022-23 season.
Gobert has made seven All-Defensive teams in his career, all of them First Team honors. He did it every season from 2016-17 to 2021-22 before failing to be selected to any of the teams in 2022-23, which was his first season with the Timberwolves.
The only other players in Timberwolves history to be named to an All-Defensive team are Kevin Garnett and Jimmy Butler. Garnett was a First Team selection six times and he was voted onto the Second Team twice. Butler was a Second Team honoree in 2017-18.