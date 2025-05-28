SGA refused to dap up Patrick Beverley over Wolves jersey
Former Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley was in attendance at the Target Center for Game 4 between the Thunder and Timberwolves, and he said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander refused to dap him up after the game because he was rocking an Anthony Edwards jersey.
"I go to Shai after the game to dap him up, he said, 'I ain't going to lie, I can't dap you up right now OG... you got on that jersey.' Jersey I had on was Anthony Edwards," Beverley said on his podcast. "That's the mindset you have to have... I respect it, I like it. That's how you have to be."
Beverley was teammates with Edwards during the 2021-22 season with the Timberwolves, so it would make sense for him to represent the Wolves while sitting courtside at Target Center.
Beverley last played in the NBA with the Bucks during the 2023-24 season, and he's now using his podcast platform to transition into a career in media. The Wolves will try and force a Game 6 back in Minnesota, but they'll first need to get by Oklahoma City in Game 5 Wednesday night on the road.