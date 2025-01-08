Shams: Magic star Paolo Banchero probably not playing against Wolves
Orlando Magic star Paolo Banchero is set to return from a two-month injury absence this week, but it sounds like that won't happen against the Timberwolves on Thursday.
Banchero's return will "likely" be on on Friday against the Bucks, ESPN's Shams Charania said on social media. Charania's initial report was that Banchero is expected to return on either Thursday or Friday.
If he's only going to play in one end of the back-to-back, it seemingly makes sense to hold him out one extra day for the Magic's matchup against a Milwaukee team one game behind them in the Eastern Conference standings.
That would be good news for the 19-17 Timberwolves, who will be looking to win their third consecutive game when they take on the Magic in Orlando.
Without Banchero, Franz Wagner, Mo Wagner, Gary Harris, and Jalen Suggs against the Knicks on Monday, the Magic's starting lineup was Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Caleb Houstan, Tristan da Silva, and Goga Bitadze. They actually managed to win that game in New York, getting a big night from Anthony as well as key contributions from KCP, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jonathan Isaac. Suggs could be back on Thursday, but the Wagner brothers and Harris both remain out.
Banchero was off to an incredible start to this season before getting hurt at the end of October. Through five games, he averaged 29 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on nearly 50 percent shooting, including a 50-13-9 explosion against the Pacers. After winning rookie of the year in his debut campaign and making his first All-Star team last season, Banchero seemed to have taken a third-year leap in 2024-25.
He'll look to get back to that form for the 22-16 Magic upon making his return. The Wolves are hoping Charania is right about that not happening until Friday.