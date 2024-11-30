Skip Bayless says Timberwolves 'will find itself, contend' after ending losing streak
The Timberwolves broke a four-game losing streak on Friday night with a much-needed win over the Clippers in an NBA Cup group-play game at the Target Center – and some are ready to buy back in after Minnesota's turbulent start to the season.
Notorious hot take machine Skip Bayless likes what he saw from Minnesota after Anthony Edwards called out the team and he thinks they can still be a contender, despite their slow start to the season.
"TWolves stumble to the finish line vs injured Clips, snap losing streak," he posted on X. "They did respond to Ant’s callout, playing tougher on D. Ant was mostly cold, pressing, but did make a big 3 w 2 mins left. THIS TEAM WILL FIND ITSELF, CONTEND."
After last season's deep playoff run to the Western Conference Finals, there was serious hope that the Timberwolves could have similar success this season. But after trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the New York Knicks in exchange for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, they've struggled to find the same chemistry.
Through 19 games, the Wolves hold a 9-10 record, which puts them in 11th place in the Western Conference standings. Late November is still far too early to talk about the playoffs, but that is one spot outside of the Play-In Tournament.
It would be a bit naive to expect a team to hit the ground running after trading such a significant player like Towns, but the Timberwolves need to start reeling off some wins if they have any hope of being a contender. A performance like last night's win over the Clippers was far from pretty, but it's the type of game that good teams find a way to win at home.
Bayless credited Minnesota's defense, which allowed only 92 points to the Clippers. That is the fewest points Minnesota has allowed all season, which now gives them something to build on heading into Monday's game against the Lakers.