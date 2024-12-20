Spike Lee in attendance at Target Center for Knicks-Wolves
New York Knicks super fan and Academy Award-winning director Spike Lee was in the house at Target Center in Minneapolis for Thursday night's game between the Knicks and Timberwolves, which marked Karl-Anthony Towns' first game back in Minnesota since the offseason trade that swapped Towns for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo.
The "Do the Right Thing" director got some love from Towns after he came out for warmups about an hour before the game, and Towns got a warm welcome from the fans at Target Center who were in attendance at the arena early.
Lee, a New York native, has been a Knicks fan for decades and is a season-ticket holder. He's long been a staple at Madison Square Garden, and he made the trip to Minnesota to catch Towns' return to Minneapolis, which has been highly anticipated since he was traded to the Knicks this offseason. Tipoff for Thursday night's game is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.