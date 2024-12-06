Steph Curry in, Draymond Green questionable for Warriors-Wolves
The Timberwolves are catching the Golden State Warriors Friday on the second night of a back-to-back, but Steph Curry will be fresh and so too could Draymond Green.
Curry and Green missed the Warriors' win over the Rockets Thursday night. Curry was given the night off to rest his knees. The future Hall-of-Fame point guard has tendinitis in both knees and had been playing through pain, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.
Green was held out with tightness in his left calf. MRI results came back clear so it's possible that he's back on the court for Golden State against a Minnesota team that has the NBA's best defensive rating over the past two weeks.
Green is averaging 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and a career-high 40.3% 3-point shooting in 19 games this season. Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists while shooting 41.9% from 3.
The Wolves and Warriors start at 9 p.m. CT and the game will be televised nationally on ESPN and locally on FanDuel Sports Network.