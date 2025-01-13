All Timberwolves

Terrence Shannon Jr. could miss a month after suffering foot injury

Shannon had 33 points in 28 minutes before suffering the injury in Saturday's game.

Joe Nelson

Oct 17, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) prepares to play the Denver Nuggets before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (00) prepares to play the Denver Nuggets before the game at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images / Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

Only the cruelest basketball gods would punish Terrence Shannon Jr. with a foot injury one day after we wrote about him being way too good for the G League. Alas, Shannon did indeed suffered a foot injury in a game with the Iowa Wolves on Saturday.

According to the Timberwolves, Shannon suffered a foot injury late in the third quarter of Iowa's game against Rio Grande Valley. An MRI revealed that the rookie small forward suffered a Grade 2 mid-foot sprain, which will keep him out 2-4 weeks.

The Wolves say Shannon will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Last Thursday, Shannon lit up the G League in a game against Salt Lake with 47 points on 17-of-28 shooting, including making three of his seven attempts from 3-point range. He had 33 points (and seven turnovers) in 28 minutes before suffering the injury on Saturday.

The games were his first with Iowa since he scored 32 and 34 points in a pair of G League games in November. In four G League games, Shannon is averaging 36.5 points and making it very clear that he has the ability to score in the NBA.

More Wolves:Timberwolves put egos aside as crunch-time lineups change

Published
Joe Nelson
JOE NELSON

Joe Nelson has more than 20 years of experience in Minnesota sports journalism. Nelson began his career in sports radio, working at smaller stations in Marshall and St. Cloud before moving to the highly-rated KFAN-FM 100.3 in the Twin Cities. While there, he produced the popular mid-morning show hosted by Minnesota Vikings play-by-play announcer Paul Allen. His time in radio laid the groundwork for his transition to sports writing in 2011. He covers the Vikings, Timberwolves, Gophers and Twins for On SI.

Home/Minnesota Timberwolves News