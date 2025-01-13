Terrence Shannon Jr. could miss a month after suffering foot injury
Only the cruelest basketball gods would punish Terrence Shannon Jr. with a foot injury one day after we wrote about him being way too good for the G League. Alas, Shannon did indeed suffered a foot injury in a game with the Iowa Wolves on Saturday.
According to the Timberwolves, Shannon suffered a foot injury late in the third quarter of Iowa's game against Rio Grande Valley. An MRI revealed that the rookie small forward suffered a Grade 2 mid-foot sprain, which will keep him out 2-4 weeks.
The Wolves say Shannon will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Last Thursday, Shannon lit up the G League in a game against Salt Lake with 47 points on 17-of-28 shooting, including making three of his seven attempts from 3-point range. He had 33 points (and seven turnovers) in 28 minutes before suffering the injury on Saturday.
The games were his first with Iowa since he scored 32 and 34 points in a pair of G League games in November. In four G League games, Shannon is averaging 36.5 points and making it very clear that he has the ability to score in the NBA.