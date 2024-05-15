'That's a disgrace': Chris Russo blasts Game 5 start time for Wolves-Nuggets
If you’re a Timberwolves fan who was upset that Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series against the Denver Nuggets started at 9:30 p.m. CST Tuesday night, you’re certainly not alone.
Sports radio host Chris Russo, better known as "Mad Dog," went on a rant on the network Wednesday morning, criticizing the league over the late start time. Timberwolves fans can certainly feel that pain.
They also felt the pain of a 112-97 Timberwolves loss to the Nuggets, who now lead the series 3-2.
Russo said he wasn’t even able to finish watching the Timberwolves-Nuggets game because he was preparing to join Stephen A. Smith on ESPN Wednesday morning. Kendrick Perkins said the late start, which was a 10:30 p.m. tipoff out East, forced him to miss ESPN’s morning show, Get Up, Wednesday.
“What the NBA (did) last night, with those starting times, that’s a joke,” Russo said on ESPN. “You know, if you’re a T-Wolves fan, this is probably — I know that (Kevin) Garnett the one year — this might’ve been the biggest game in T-Wolves history against the world champs at 2-2. You know what time the game started in Minnesota on a weeknight? 9:45 (p.m.). That’s a disgrace.”
Russo certainly has a point. There were only two NBA playoff games played Tuesday night — the Timberwolves-Nuggets game and Game 5 of an Eastern Conference semifinal between the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks, which was an 8 p.m. ET start (7 p.m. CST).
Why not start the latter earlier?
That's exactly what Russo suggested. Had the Knicks-Pacers game been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. ET, that would have allowed the NBA to move up Wolves-Nuggets to a 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. ET start time, which would have allowed fans in Minnesota to get to bed a whole hour earlier.
Russo also blasted MLB and the NHL for allowing networks to schedule their games so late, saying the NFL is the only league that dictates to the networks to start their games at reasonable times.
“That game yesterday in Denver in Minnesota, in Central time, started at quarter to 10 at freaking night. That is ridiculous,” Russo said. “… You should’ve started the games at 6:30 (p.m. ET) in New York and 9:08 (p.m. ET) in Denver. That way it’s 7:08 (p.m.) in Denver and it’s a normal time in Minnesota, 8:08 (p.m.), they can go to school the next day.
“They can go to work the next day and be productive. Quarter to — are you kidding me — quarter to 10 on a weeknight in May. That is a disgrace.”
Wolves fans who were sleepy at the office Wednesday morning can certainly second that sentiment.