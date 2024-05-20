Three things we learned from the epic Timberwolves-Nuggets series
The Minnesota Timberwolves are set to play in the Western Conference Finals for the first time in 20 years. After a grueling seven-game series vs. the Nuggets, there is plenty to talk about heading into their matchup with the Dallas Mavericks.
1. Big-man trio of Towns, Gobert and Reid
The biggest question raised by national media about this iteration of the Timberwolves was whether or not the big-man trio of Karl-Anthony Towns, Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid could work. Towns has consistently been scrutinized since coming into the league as a No. 1 overall pick, the decision to trade for Gobert was called "one of the worst moves in recent memory" and then people were baffled when they signed Naz Reid to a three-year $41.9 million extension in the offseason.
Game 7 vs. the Nuggets showed how unique all three players can be. Combining for 47 points and 25 rebounds, they also added flustering defense on three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic. No team in the league is quite as equipped as the Wolves in the frontcourt. They will now face P.J. Washington, Derek Lively II and Daniel Gafford in the next round, a much different matchup than Jokic and the Nuggets.
2. Jaden McDaniels' emerging offensively
Timberwolves' third-year forward Jaden McDaniels scored 20+ points in back-to-back games for the first time all season in Games 6 and 7 against Denver. With 22 points per game on 75% shooting from the field, he is playing some of the best offensive basketball of his career.
A lot of national pundits scoffed at the Wolves when they signed McDaniels to a five-year, $131 million extension before the season. The deal doesn't kick in until 2024-25, but now 23 years old, he is proving why his long-term potential is still so intriguing. As the third, fourth or even fifth offensive option on some nights, this team's ceiling is raised dramatically with him playing at this level.
3. Anthony Edwards' leadership
Game 7 is usually the time for superstars to become legends, but it was quickly apparent that Anthony Edwards did not have his typical offensive game Sunday night. Still only 22 years old, he realized that you can impact a basketball game in a lot more ways than just scoring.
He began facilitating with a team-high seven assists, getting players like McDaniels, Towns and Conley open for big shots down the stretch. With impressive second-half defense on Jamal Murray, he completely got the Nuggets out of their rhythm in the third quarter. You could argue it was his worst game of the entire postseason, but the fact that he didn't begin forcing bad decisions was vital in the Wolves' comeback and it will be crucial as the temperature raises in the conference finals.