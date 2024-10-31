Tim Connelly dresses up as Anthony Edwards for Halloween
The Timberwolves had their annual team Halloween party Wednesday night. It looked like everyone went all-out with their costumes, but the best, and funniest, look may have been president of basketball operations Tim Connelly dressing up as Anthony Edwards.
Connelly donned Edwards' patented all-black Adidas sweat suit with the AE1 sneakers, an Atlanta Braves hat and his classic sunglasses that he seemingly wears everywhere.
As for the rest of the team, some notable costumes included Edwards dressed up as Mr. Incredible, Naz Reid as the Chucky doll from the "Child's Play" series, Donte DiVincenzo as Freddy Krueger and Joe Ingles as Darth Vader.
As the Timberwolves continue to look to find their rhythm after acquiring DiVincenzo and Julius Randle, the Halloween party feels like a fun team-bonding activity that can create some chemistry as the 2024-25 season begins to heat up.